Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Rises By 500.0%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Elisa Oyj Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUY opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.35.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
