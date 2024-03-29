BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.
About BNP Paribas
Further Reading
