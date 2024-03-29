BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.