Wetouch Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 1st (NASDAQ:WETH)

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.
About Wetouch Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wetouch Technology
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.