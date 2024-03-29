StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

