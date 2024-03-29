Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.
KAIKY stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.
