Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

KAIKY stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.