Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Nikolay Kladiev Buys 2,215 Shares

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Free Report) insider Nikolay Kladiev acquired 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £952.45 ($1,203.65).

Ferrexpo Stock Up 1.0 %

FXPO opened at GBX 43.66 ($0.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 198.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Ferrexpo plc has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 122.75 ($1.55). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,363.64%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

