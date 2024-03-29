Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:REVB)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($20.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

NASDAQ REVB opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $575,400.00, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.14. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVB. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth $278,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Revelation Biosciences by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

