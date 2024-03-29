American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AHR opened at $14.75 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

