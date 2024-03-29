FY2024 EPS Estimates for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Reduced by William Blair

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for OneSpaWorld’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.