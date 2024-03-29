Brokers Set Expectations for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $7,519,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 320,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,813,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 547,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 133,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,726 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.