Brokers Set Expectations for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.
Rekor Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ REKR opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.
