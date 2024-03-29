Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issued By William Blair

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

