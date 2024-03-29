Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.69) to GBX 428 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 347 ($4.39).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 299.47. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,408.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

