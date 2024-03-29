Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.69) to GBX 428 ($5.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 347 ($4.39).
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRN
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trainline
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.