Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,243.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,143.16. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,418 ($17.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,018.87%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

