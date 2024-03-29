Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

DOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

DOM opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.59. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 267.40 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.46). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,230.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

