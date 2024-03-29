Susquehanna Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 266,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.