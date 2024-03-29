Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Critical Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -3,663.96% -121.77% -87.94% Workday 19.02% 4.87% 2.28%

Risk and Volatility

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Workday 1 6 21 0 2.71

Workday has a consensus price target of $293.61, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $454,557.00 3.04 -$21.76 million ($99.52) -0.02 Workday $7.26 billion 9.92 $1.38 billion $5.15 52.96

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workday, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Versus Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; expense management solutions to submit and approve expenses; and a suite of human capital management applications that enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers planning applications; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. Further, it provides supply chain and inventory solutions to healthcare organizations; solutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle; and Workday Extend for customers and their developers to build custom applications. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.