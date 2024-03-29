Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 35,454 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

