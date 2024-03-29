Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $75.87 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 9.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $75,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $238.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $181.34 and a twelve month high of $238.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

