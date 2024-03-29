iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

