Precision BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Precision BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ DTIL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $28.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
Featured Articles
