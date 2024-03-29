Precision BioSciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.