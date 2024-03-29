Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRA International

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CRA International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.