Brokers Set Expectations for Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lands’ End in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 8.5 %

LE opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

