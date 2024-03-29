10,038 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

