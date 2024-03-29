Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Edap Tms by 391.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

EDAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.