Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.