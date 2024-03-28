Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 142,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 127,178 shares.The stock last traded at $98.92 and had previously closed at $98.62.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

