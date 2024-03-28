Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $175.62

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.62 and last traded at $175.40, with a volume of 26200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

