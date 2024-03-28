iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.00

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 3618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $975.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

