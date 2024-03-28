Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.23

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.23 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 17239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.51.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

