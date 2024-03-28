Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Down 87.7% in March

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at $855,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

