Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.