First Pacific Financial Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.06.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.