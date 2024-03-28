Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $388.62 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $392.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.98. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

