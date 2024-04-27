Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Down 2.2%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 69,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
