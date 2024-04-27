Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 39,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 64,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $380.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

