Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,876 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $105.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.