Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Down 5.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)'s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 328,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 839,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Curaleaf Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. Research analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

