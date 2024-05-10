Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVGI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile



Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

