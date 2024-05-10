StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NTN opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
