StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.