Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NYSE SOI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. 1,062,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,331. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

