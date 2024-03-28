Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 29th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

