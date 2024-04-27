Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Proximus Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Proximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0919 dividend. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Proximus’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

