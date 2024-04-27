Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 54.5%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.42% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

