Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.55.

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

