Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Earns Sell Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

