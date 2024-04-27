Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Trading Up 6%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 3,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.