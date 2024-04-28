Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 91.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.75. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

