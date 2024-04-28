Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 182 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

