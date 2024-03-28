Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $532,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,050,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.78. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.29 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

